NWS calls for more wet weather beginning Thursday
According to the National Weather Service, there's a storm set to hit the state Thursday, with the heaviest period of precipitation expected for all-day and evening Friday. Snow levels are likely not to impact Paradise, but any inclement weather could bring potential longer travel commutes around town and up into the unincorporated areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin BAITS Trump into Entering the ISLAMIC CIV...
|2 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Trump WANTS NUCLEAR WAR with North Korea!
|2 hr
|Reality
|31
|President Donald J Trump; THIS IS ALL YOUR FAUL...
|4 hr
|Bob Is A Loser - ...
|11
|DESPERATE Lyin' Donald TRUMPS Pathetic BLAME GA...
|4 hr
|Bob Has TDS
|3
|FOUL MOUTHED Incompetent TRUMP RIPS his Staff a...
|4 hr
|Bob Has TDS
|2
|Send the BILL for TRUMP TOWER SECURITY to the D...
|4 hr
|Bob Has TDS
|2
|TRUMPS Dictates to END the Protection of WATER ...
|4 hr
|Bob Has TDS
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC