NWS calls for more wet weather beginning Thursday

Monday Apr 3 Read more: Paradise Post

According to the National Weather Service, there's a storm set to hit the state Thursday, with the heaviest period of precipitation expected for all-day and evening Friday. Snow levels are likely not to impact Paradise, but any inclement weather could bring potential longer travel commutes around town and up into the unincorporated areas.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Butte County was issued at April 06 at 3:41PM PDT

