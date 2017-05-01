Market season ready to go in Oroville

Market season ready to go in Oroville

The Oroville Certified Farmers Markets has relocated Saturday, May 14, 2016, to Riverbend Park in Oroville, California. Beginning May 6, the “Union Square Market,” will fill the parking lot at Miner's Alley, on the corner of Myers and Montgomery streets in downtown Oroville, just a hop and a skip from the Oroville Certified Farmer's Market, which is scheduled to resume May 20 in the parking lot just across the street.

