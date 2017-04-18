League of Women Voters to host annual...

League of Women Voters to host annual benefit Sunday

Wednesday Apr 19

The League of Women Voters of Butte County's 44th annual Benefit Wine Tasting will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Manzanita Place, 1705 Manzanita Ave. in Chico. Those attending must be 21 or older.

