Kids Fishing Day at Paradise Lake has largest turnout

Saturday Apr 22 Read more: Mercury-Register

Paradise >> Light rain on Saturday morning didn't prevent ambitious young anglers from heading up to Paradise Lake at sunrise for the 19th annual Kids Fishing Day, put on Paradise Irrigation District. Fortunately, the sprinkling didn't last long and families were able to set up all around the lake to try and catch recently planted trout.

