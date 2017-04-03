February statewide water use about a quarter less than 2013
Sacramento >> Californians used 25.1 percent less water in February than in February 2013, according to figures released Tuesday by the State Water Resources Control Board. The number is more than double the 11.9 percent savings in February 2016, when state-mandated conservation targets were in place.
Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
