February statewide water use about a quarter less than 2013

Tuesday Apr 4

Sacramento >> Californians used 25.1 percent less water in February than in February 2013, according to figures released Tuesday by the State Water Resources Control Board. The number is more than double the 11.9 percent savings in February 2016, when state-mandated conservation targets were in place.

Winter Storm Warning for Butte County was issued at April 07 at 3:30AM PDT

