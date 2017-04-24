CCC member airlifted to Enloe after fall during training
A California Conservation Corps crew member was airlifted to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment after sustaining an injury from a fall outside of Paradise on Wednesday afternoon. Three CCC hand crews were training for an exercise in a canyon off of lower Calernbar Way when one of the crew members sustained head injuries after falling.
