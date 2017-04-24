CCC member airlifted to Enloe after f...

CCC member airlifted to Enloe after fall during training

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Paradise Post

A California Conservation Corps crew member was airlifted to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment after sustaining an injury from a fall outside of Paradise on Wednesday afternoon. Three CCC hand crews were training for an exercise in a canyon off of lower Calernbar Way when one of the crew members sustained head injuries after falling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are RepubliCONS "Tired of WINNING" Yet? 1 hr GolfLessons4TURDS 1
Melania Trump to be deported if Trump Immigrati... 1 hr Back2THEussr 1
IVANKA TRUMP BOOED at Womens Conference; Says h... 1 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 5
Liberal democrat Politicians Living Large On Ch... 4 hr a-citizen 2
California's most wanted (Mar '12) 4 hr a-citizen 37
HELL is still HOT; Coulter ACCEPTS HELP of ACLU... 8 hr Bob has No Clue 2
trump's SLUGGISH ECONOMY 9 hr Bob Has No Dignity 2
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,280 • Total comments across all topics: 280,631,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC