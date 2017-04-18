California Nut Festival: Sippers and ...

California Nut Festival: Sippers and snackers stroll Patrick Ranch

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Tera Spohr, left, of Mad River Brewing Co., takes a ticket for a beer sample from Karen Ash, right, of Paradise, as the California Nut Festival brings nut lovers out Saturday to the Patrick Ranch Museum in Durham. The California Nut Festival provided a tour of the area through local food and beverages Saturday at the Patrick Ranch along the Midway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Earth to TRUMP; No Taxes, NO Tax Reform! No Tax... 2 hr Only 3
democrats Can't Even Win By Cheating 2 hr Bob Will Never Learn 1
North Korea Can Do The World Good By Nuking San... 3 hr Bob Is Going Away... 4
He will START A WAR to DISTRACT 5 hr Bob Should Be Burned 14
Is Chelsea 'Clintons' real dad Webster Hubbell 14 hr a-citizen 4
"There is no such thing as part freedom" Nelson... 14 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 3
Obama Lied And Syrians DIED Mon GRANDPA NICOLAI 3
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,298 • Total comments across all topics: 280,396,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC