a Flipping Paradise; gets prime time slot

Local home flippers, David and Chenoa Rivera will have another chance to impress audiences on a national level as well as HGTV executives, when the pilot episode for their show “Flipping Paradise” airs during prime time on April 13. David said that the network has been excited by the ratings that their pilot received when it was broadcasted on Jan. 21 and has been selected for the prime time slot as well as a morning showing the following day. This will give HGTV another chance to survey ratings and to decide if the show will be extended for a full season.

