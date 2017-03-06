Wet weather likely returns; snow may hit Paradise
Paradise >> The National Weather Service calls for rain beginning overnight Friday and into Saturday, with the likely bonus for snow to hit Paradise Sunday, according to the NWS extended forecast. NWS says snow levels for Sunday are expected to run between 1,500 and 3,000 feet in elevation, Paradise is at 1,778 feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
