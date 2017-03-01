Variety show to benefit Ridge charities
A performance with a homemade ukulele, folk music and multiple dance troupes can all be expected in the second annual “Encore Paradise” variety show, put on by the group, Friends Benefitting the Ridge. The mixed show is a way to feature local talent and will take place on March 11 at 7 p.m. in the Paradise Performing Arts Center.
