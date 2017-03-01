Variety show to benefit Ridge charities

Variety show to benefit Ridge charities

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Paradise Post

A performance with a homemade ukulele, folk music and multiple dance troupes can all be expected in the second annual “Encore Paradise” variety show, put on by the group, Friends Benefitting the Ridge. The mixed show is a way to feature local talent and will take place on March 11 at 7 p.m. in the Paradise Performing Arts Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Failing FAT Donald TRUMP Claims PRESIDENT Obama... 3 min ItsVLADputinDUMMY 1
TRUMP told 51 LIES in 61 minutes 1 hr Franklin 4
republitards HATE FREEDOM of SPEECH 1 hr Franklin 14
Mike Pence used PRIVATE E-MAIL for SENSITIVE Go... 1 hr Franklin 3
Trump says Chinese Steel and Foreign LABOR OK i... 1 hr Franklin 5
You've been duped! 1 hr Franklin 8
Trump wants YOU to ONLY HEAR HIS LIES! 1 hr Franklin 11
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Butte County was issued at March 04 at 1:11AM PST

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,475 • Total comments across all topics: 279,302,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC