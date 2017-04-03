Town to hear Cal Fire contract renewal
Fire and other emergency services in Paradise and along the Ridge will continue to be provided by Cal Fire, if the Town of Paradise renews a four-year contract with the state agency in April. Cal Fire has operated out of the Paradise stations since 2011 when the town realized that budget cuts would make running its own department too costly to manage.
