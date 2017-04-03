Salvation Army launches new retail op...

Salvation Army launches new retail operation in Chico

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> What was a huge area set aside for storage is now a new retail sales spot called The Warehouse for the Salvation Army at West Seventh and Broadway. Ready to open Thursday, the store is attached to the Elite Repeat area but is a separate business with a different customer in mind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge says YES, Trump CAN BE SUED for INCITING ... 30 min Bob Is A Hypicrite 2
Ivanka Trump & Husband made $195MILLION Last Ye... 1 hr Bobs A Mental Case 10
Trump WANTS NUCLEAR WAR with North Korea! 2 hr Godfrey 15
Susan Rice & Obama did Unmasking/Spying on Trump 3 hr Godfrey 1
The Corrupt TRUMP FAMILY and Their CONFLICTS of... 20 hr Godfrey 3
Susan Rice ordered unmasking of Trump Admin 21 hr Godfrey 1
"W" Bush Admin ETHIC LAWYER says "Flynn should ... 21 hr Godfrey 8
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,067 • Total comments across all topics: 280,029,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC