Police arrest Humboldt man with drugs in motel
An anonymous tip led Paradise police officers to the whereabouts of a wanted felon from Humboldt County who was staying at the Paradise Lodge with an assortment of narcotics. A press release from the Paradise Police Department said Kevin Maguire of Eureka was taken into custody without incident after officers made contact at the Clark Road motel early Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Venezuela's Glorious Socialist Triumph Over Dem...
|12 min
|Bob Luvs Maduro
|1
|Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin Hire Godzilla T...
|39 min
|Bob Mulholland
|1
|Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin Use Pythons To ...
|47 min
|Bob Mulholland
|1
|Senate Intell Committee starts Hearings into TR...
|1 hr
|Bob Is Insane
|2
|$100,000,000/ of RUSSIAN STATE MONEY Bought TRU...
|1 hr
|Godfrey
|3
|Brown 2 raise Gas Tax. Hurts the poor.
|2 hr
|Godfrey
|1
|TRUMP DON'T CARE! His,The Presidents Question; ...
|2 hr
|Bob Not Conservative
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC