Police arrest Humboldt man with drugs in motel

An anonymous tip led Paradise police officers to the whereabouts of a wanted felon from Humboldt County who was staying at the Paradise Lodge with an assortment of narcotics. A press release from the Paradise Police Department said Kevin Maguire of Eureka was taken into custody without incident after officers made contact at the Clark Road motel early Monday morning.

