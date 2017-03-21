PHS band to take the big stage
Members of the Paradise High School band will have an opportunity to take the big stage with a concert set for the Paradise Performing Arts Center on Thursday evening. This will be the tenth year that the concert has been held and accompanying the high school musicians will be the community bands from Oroville, Paradise and Chico.
