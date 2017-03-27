Paradise chorus to present spring concert on Sunday
Paradise Community chorus will present its spring concert with the theme, “America: Past, Present, Future” at 3 p.m. Sunday at Paradise Performing Art Center, 777 Nunneley Road. The concert will be about American history.
