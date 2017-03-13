Out With the Dogs: Lifeplan for my dogs on track
The best job I ever had was working as a veterinarian assistant; it was so much fun I felt like I should pay the vet at the end of the day for allowing me to tag along. I had never anticipated such a career; fell into it quite by accident, really.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump already ADDS 3 TRILLION DOLLARS to the De...
|47 min
|Bob Can Not Act
|20
|Liar Trumps MINIONS Trying to Lie their way OUT...
|1 hr
|--Crack Rabbit--
|4
|Obama's legacy
|2 hr
|--Crack Rabbit--
|19
|Proves the Democrats are criminal
|2 hr
|a-citizen
|1
|Sen King saya; A man, 50s, making $30K, ACA pre...
|4 hr
|ConservaturdTRUMP
|1
|CBO Says Trumpcare MASSIVELY EXPENSIVE; 14 Mill...
|5 hr
|Fixated One
|15
|Donald J TRUMP has an EPIPHANY!
|7 hr
|a-citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC