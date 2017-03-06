Oregon man apprehended in Paradise fo...

Oregon man apprehended in Paradise found guilty of murder

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Paradise Post

An Oregon man, arrested in Paradise in 2014, was found guilty of murder on Wednesday. Stranger Raymond Davis, 30, was found guilty on charges including murder and felon in possession of a firearm after a two week long, no jury trial.

