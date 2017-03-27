NWS calls for rain through Thursday

NWS calls for rain through Thursday

Friday Mar 17

Paradise >> The few weeks of sunshine that folks around the area have more than likely enjoyed likely gives way to more precipitation beginning with a 30 percent chance of showers forecasted for Paradise on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. In fact, the NWS is calling for wet weather in Paradise and the upper Ridge through Thursday, March 23 - a report that will likely impact many outdoor sports and activities in Paradise and the surrounding areas.

