Is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel a Worthy...

Is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel a Worthy Gilmore Girls Successor?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Gilmore Girls fans were obviously thrilled when they learned Amazon had selected Amy Sherman-Palladino 's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to be a part of their spring pilot slate . But while there are obvious allusions to the Gilmore Girls formula, Mrs. Maisel is a new beast all unto itself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Lied About His New HealthCare Plan 1 hr HighBloodPresure 15
TRUMPCARE FAILS! Who will TRUMP BLAME? Not hims... 1 hr WarOnPuppiesNkittens 4
GOP leader charged with VOTER FRAUD 1 hr WefareWhoreRedStates 28
The MYTH of ConservaTARD Media PROVEN by TRUMP! 3 hr BIGtimeLOSERdon 1
Gas hike Mar 21 a-citizen 1
Grandpa's ilk is to blame Mar 20 Can We Fix Stupid 1
Modern day Dr.Jeckyl and Mr Hyde Mar 20 a-citizen 1
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,309 • Total comments across all topics: 279,836,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC