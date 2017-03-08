Herbicide spraying has begun on publi...

Herbicide spraying has begun on public roads

Read more: Paradise Post

The annual spraying of herbicide has begun in Paradise and Public Works trucks can be seen in the early hours of the morning leaving a trail of liquid behind them. Through the next month, the town will be dispatching the trucks to public roads and spraying the chemicals to keep down weeds and other invasive plants that grow along the side of the roadway.

Paradise, CA

