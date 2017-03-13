For the Record: March 14-15
Suspicious Circumstances: 2:45 a.m. on Lazy Oaks Dr. Heard something being thrown at her residence. Area checked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PUTIN, Russian Banks and Oligarchs are TRUMP BU...
|2 min
|No longer a Democrat
|2
|Trump QUOTES ISLAMIC POEM; Claims it's an "IRIS...
|7 min
|No longer a Democrat
|7
|Importance of sanctuary cities
|11 min
|No longer a Democrat
|5
|Trump Budget Director; Starving the Elderly IS ...
|1 hr
|Godfrey
|12
|Just For Bob
|3 hr
|Bob Luvs Jihad
|1
|Liar Trumps MINIONS Trying to Lie their way OUT...
|4 hr
|--Crack Rabbit--
|18
|America's Allies RIGHTFULLY questions Trumps CR...
|5 hr
|DeadRebels
|1
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC