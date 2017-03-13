For the Record: March 14-15

For the Record: March 14-15

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Paradise Post

Suspicious Circumstances: 2:45 a.m. on Lazy Oaks Dr. Heard something being thrown at her residence. Area checked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PUTIN, Russian Banks and Oligarchs are TRUMP BU... 2 min No longer a Democrat 2
Trump QUOTES ISLAMIC POEM; Claims it's an "IRIS... 7 min No longer a Democrat 7
Importance of sanctuary cities 11 min No longer a Democrat 5
Trump Budget Director; Starving the Elderly IS ... 1 hr Godfrey 12
Just For Bob 3 hr Bob Luvs Jihad 1
Liar Trumps MINIONS Trying to Lie their way OUT... 4 hr --Crack Rabbit-- 18
America's Allies RIGHTFULLY questions Trumps CR... 5 hr DeadRebels 1
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,626,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC