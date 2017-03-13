Ex-Paradise cop Feaster released from...

Ex-Paradise cop Feaster released from county jail

Tuesday Mar 7

Former Paradise police officer Patrick Feaster was released from custody Tuesday after serving half of a 180-day sentence for involuntary manslaughter, stemming from an on-duty shooting in November 2015. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea confirmed Feaster was released from custody.

