Ex-Paradise ballet volunteer sentenced in child pornography case

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Paradise Post

Oroville >> A former Paradise youth ballet volunteer was sentenced to state prison Wednesday in a case where prosecutors said he had on his computer thousands of images of child pornography. The volunteer, Michael Barnhill, 66, of Paradise was sentenced to six years, eight months in prison after pleading no contest Jan. 18 in Butte County Superior Court to three felony counts related to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

