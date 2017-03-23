Cranea s list

Cranea s list

When voters passed Proposition 215, the medical-marijuana initiative, in 1996, they enacted a vaguely worded law that allowed some sick people to use cannabis but didn't provide many details as to how those in law enforcement would keep track of who is legally using the drug and who isn't. In Butte County and across the state, that condition has led to countless incidents in which medical-marijuana patients have been arrested, raided or had their medicine seized, often only to be vindicated in court after lengthy and expensive ordeals.

