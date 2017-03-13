Clark Road curves to be straightened

Clark Road curves to be straightened

Tuesday Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Construction crews started work Monday on a $29 million project to straighten a 1.8-mile stretch of Clark Road - Highway 191 - south of Paradise. Caltrans says motorists can expect one-way-traffic control and delays of up to 10 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for the next two weeks, followed by traffic-interferring work for several months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

