CCC to clear overgrown vegetation in ...

CCC to clear overgrown vegetation in Magalia

12 min ago Read more: Paradise Post

A crew from the California Conservation Corps is now working on a watershed protection project in the Little Butte Creek in Magalia. The land serves as the collection area of drinking water supply for Paradise and has been overgrown by vegetation.

