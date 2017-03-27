Along the Magalia watershed, brush clearing has begun
Crews from the CCC have been working to protect the Magalia Watershed by clearing brush and low hanging limbs into piles which will be burned. By Eli Stillman Above Paradise, near the Magalia reservoir, multiple groups are working together on a project to tend the watershed, which will provide fire safety and protect drinking water.
