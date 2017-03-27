Aerial yoga helps keep you grounded
Many of us have tried yoga, but not many have tried it without one foot on the ground. At Positive-I, aerial yoga classes are geared for those who are interested in something a little more exotic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ConservaTARD RepubliKLANS want to debate THEIR ...
|24 min
|Godfrey
|2
|No Debate Anymore With The left.
|3 hr
|Godfrey
|1
|Did Trump borrow his campaign funds from PUTIN'...
|3 hr
|Godfrey
|2
|Trump Budget DISATER is called COMPASSIONATE by...
|3 hr
|Godfrey
|6
|TRUMP to Americas: "Screw this country, It's AL...
|3 hr
|Godfrey
|5
|DumbAZZ Trump said; "Healthcare IS EASY"! and, ...
|3 hr
|Godfrey
|4
|TRUMP wants to steal MediCal Dollars to build h...
|3 hr
|Godfrey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC