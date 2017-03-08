A big pipeline with a big price tag

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Paradise Post

A draft outlining the construction of a pipeline, that could eventually be used to transport waste down the hill to a treatment center in Chico, was presented to community members on Tuesday evening as the most feasible option for managing sewage in Paradise. Though the feasibility report has been available to the public for a while, more than 100 people came to the Paradise Performing Arts Center to hear the presentation by Bennett Engineering, the firm out of Roseville that has been appointed to the large scale project.

