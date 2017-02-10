Wet week closes plenty of roads in Bu...

Wet week closes plenty of roads in Butte, Glenn counties

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Northbound Foster Road, south of Buschmann Road, was closed by the town of Paradise about 1 p.m. Thursday due to high water, one of many such case of localized flooding. Westbound Elliott Road was also closed in Paradise, which saw between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain in the 24 hours ending at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gov. Jerry Brown asks potential nemesis Â— Presi... 5 hr a-citizen 3
Evacuation order for residents in Oroville 7 hr a-citizen 1
Muslim training Camps Sat a-citizen 3
Liberals keep crying over the immigrant law, ho... Sat a-citizen 2
News Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08) Sat robertwebster 243
Chelsea Clinton's Husband Closes His Hedge Fund Feb 8 a-citizen 1
Caifornia governor: Feb 4 a-citizen 2
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 12 at 8:28PM PST

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Supreme Court
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,231 • Total comments across all topics: 278,811,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC