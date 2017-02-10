Wet week closes plenty of roads in Butte, Glenn counties
Northbound Foster Road, south of Buschmann Road, was closed by the town of Paradise about 1 p.m. Thursday due to high water, one of many such case of localized flooding. Westbound Elliott Road was also closed in Paradise, which saw between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain in the 24 hours ending at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Jerry Brown asks potential nemesis Â— Presi...
|5 hr
|a-citizen
|3
|Evacuation order for residents in Oroville
|7 hr
|a-citizen
|1
|Muslim training Camps
|Sat
|a-citizen
|3
|Liberals keep crying over the immigrant law, ho...
|Sat
|a-citizen
|2
|Scientists dispute global warming (Aug '08)
|Sat
|robertwebster
|243
|Chelsea Clinton's Husband Closes His Hedge Fund
|Feb 8
|a-citizen
|1
|Caifornia governor:
|Feb 4
|a-citizen
|2
