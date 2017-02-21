Water conservation figures for Decemb...

Water conservation figures for December reported

Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Mercury-Register

Water conservation figures for December were released earlier this month by the state Water Resources Control Board that showed statewide water use was 20.6 percent less than in December 2013, the benchmark year. That's an improvement from November, when the savings were 18.9 percent compared to the same month in 2013, and also from December 2015, when water use was down 18.2 percent.

