Underrated: Bunheads
Sometimes it's hard to let go of the cherished world that a show maker has crafted with painstaking care. Such was the case in 2007 when Amy Sherman-Palladino's beloved series Gilmore Girls with its fast-talking leading ladies, quirky town, and pop-culture references galore came to an end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's Steve Bannon's Endgame?
|27 min
|TrumpWorld Solution
|5
|Neo Nazis wearing "Make America Great Again" Ha...
|2 hr
|Not Every One
|3
|Trump wants YOU to ONLY HEAR HIS LIES!
|2 hr
|Thorn in One
|7
|You've been duped!
|2 hr
|An Hour of One
|3
|Black Anti-Trump Socialist Behind Jewish Cemete...
|2 hr
|Privileged One
|3
|MUSLIMS Rally around Jews after CEMETRARY DAMAG...
|3 hr
|TrumpTHUGS
|18
|Trump has become SO FAT as PREIDENT he can Hard...
|3 hr
|a-citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC