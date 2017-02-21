Town votes to clean the streets

Town votes to clean the streets

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Paradise Post

Paradise>> For the last decade, the town of Paradise has employed Northern Recycling and Waste Services to handle picking up garbage, recyclables and yard debris. On Tuesday night, the town council voted to renew the service of NRWS for another 10 years and add street sweeping to the tasks that company takes on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Americans say TRUMP is INCOMPETENT 6 hr Tea Pee Luvs Money 5
Trump's Security Costing Us Millions 7 hr Tea Pee Luvs Money 26
News Former Chico council candidate fined for campai... 8 hr Citizen 1
LITTLE father LITTLE son 11 hr Rest My One 10
This is Why CONSERVATIVES LIKE Breitbart 14 hr Sounds Like One 3
Is Grandpa Ever Right? 17 hr Grandpa Always Wr... 1
Historians rate Obama as 12th best POTUS, Trump... Tue Bob is ALWAYS Wrong 9
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,079,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC