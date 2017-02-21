Town votes to clean the streets
Paradise>> For the last decade, the town of Paradise has employed Northern Recycling and Waste Services to handle picking up garbage, recyclables and yard debris. On Tuesday night, the town council voted to renew the service of NRWS for another 10 years and add street sweeping to the tasks that company takes on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans say TRUMP is INCOMPETENT
|6 hr
|Tea Pee Luvs Money
|5
|Trump's Security Costing Us Millions
|7 hr
|Tea Pee Luvs Money
|26
|Former Chico council candidate fined for campai...
|8 hr
|Citizen
|1
|LITTLE father LITTLE son
|11 hr
|Rest My One
|10
|This is Why CONSERVATIVES LIKE Breitbart
|14 hr
|Sounds Like One
|3
|Is Grandpa Ever Right?
|17 hr
|Grandpa Always Wr...
|1
|Historians rate Obama as 12th best POTUS, Trump...
|Tue
|Bob is ALWAYS Wrong
|9
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC