Standing water causes road deterioration

Friday Feb 24

Paradise>> Heavy rain showers from the weekend through the early part of this week have left a section of Greenwood Drive in Paradise blocked off due to road damage. The Paradise Public Works crew was called on Wednesday afternoon after a garbage truck was having problems getting through the neighborhood near Paradise High School.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Butte County was issued at March 03 at 12:46PM PST

