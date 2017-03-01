Standing water causes road deterioration
Paradise>> Heavy rain showers from the weekend through the early part of this week have left a section of Greenwood Drive in Paradise blocked off due to road damage. The Paradise Public Works crew was called on Wednesday afternoon after a garbage truck was having problems getting through the neighborhood near Paradise High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You've been duped!
|1 hr
|For the love of One
|7
|Copy Cat of NEO NAZI TRUMP ANTI SEMITES arreste...
|3 hr
|Everyone Hates Mu...
|2
|Trump wants YOU to ONLY HEAR HIS LIES!
|5 hr
|Franklin
|9
|MUSLIMS Rally around Jews after CEMETRARY DAMAG...
|5 hr
|Bob Is Always Wrong
|20
|Trump says Chinese Steel and Foreign LABOR OK i...
|5 hr
|Bob Is Always Wrong
|4
|Black Anti-Trump Socialist Behind Jewish Cemete...
|5 hr
|a-citizen
|5
|Neo Nazis wearing "Make America Great Again" Ha...
|5 hr
|Bob Is Always Wrong
|6
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC