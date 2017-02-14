Spillway evacuation downgraded; more rain headed to Paradise
Paradise >> Life in Paradise and areas beyond have been reduced to a relatively business-like approach once again, with the Tuesday afternoon announcement from law enforcement and the Department of Water Resources that the mandatory evacuation for Butte and Yuba County has been reduced to an “evacuation warning.” DWR cited in its news conference better control of “flood control storage,” with regard to Lake Oroville and its auxiliary spillway, not to mention a better grasp on how to handle the incoming winter storms headed for the area.
