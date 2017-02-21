Sewer feasibility report to be presented Tuesday

The dream of sewage flowing seamlessly through an underground system in Paradise could become a reality, as town council plans to show the public its feasibility report on the project and share information on what it will take to get there. On Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. a regular adjourned meeting will be held at the Paradise Performing Arts Center which will see the unveiling of the new plans for implementing a sewer in town.

