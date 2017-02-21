Sewer feasibility report to be presen...

Sewer feasibility report to be presented Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Paradise Post

The dream of sewage flowing seamlessly through an underground system in Paradise could become a reality, as town council plans to show the public its feasibility report on the project and share information on what it will take to get there. On Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. a regular adjourned meeting will be held at the Paradise Performing Arts Center which will see the unveiling of the new plans for implementing a sewer in town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
republitards HATE FREEDOM of SPEECH 1 hr a-citizen 6
Republicans HATE 1st AMENDMENT 1 hr a-citizen 9
The Watergate Cover up will be PUNY compared to... 2 hr Lucky 4
TRUMP IS SAYING; I would NOT be a CRIMINAL if Y... 3 hr DONdonDON 1
Trump wants YOU to ONLY HEAR HIS LIES! 3 hr convictDON 1
Trumps MISERABLE Approval Rate of 39% JUST WENT... 3 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 4
ConservPERVS Never Learn; It's the COVER UP STU... 6 hr liarINchief 1
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 24 at 1:56PM PST

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,123,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC