Sewer feasibility report to be presented Tuesday
The dream of sewage flowing seamlessly through an underground system in Paradise could become a reality, as town council plans to show the public its feasibility report on the project and share information on what it will take to get there. On Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. a regular adjourned meeting will be held at the Paradise Performing Arts Center which will see the unveiling of the new plans for implementing a sewer in town.
