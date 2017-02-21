Rain, slight chance of snow in Paradise weekly forecast
Paradise >> The rain may be subsiding for now, but in Paradise the rain could get traded for snow showers beginning Friday. According to Tuesday's forecast with the National Weather Service, there's a slight chance of snow showers starting Friday with a high not expected to exceed 48 degrees and low of 38. Precipitation is likely to be back in Paradise Sunday with a high near 50 and low of 38 degrees, while Stirling City is expected to get snow, with a high not expected to reach 40 degrees, according to NWS.
