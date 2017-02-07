PID to create new committee

The Paradise Irrigation District announced on Tuesday that it is seeking six members of the public to join its newly formed committee, “Prioritizing Community Concerns.” The district said that the committee's objective is to provide input to help identity goals for the PID Staff and Board of Directors in developing plans to shape the future of the District. Committee meetings are typically held no more than once every month or two.

