Paradise Symphony to perform fundraiser
Finding symphonic music can be a challenge these days due to the magnitude of time and effort it takes for these large groups to rehearse and perform. Fortunately for Ridge residents, they have an opportunity to see the Paradise Symphony Orchestra perform while enjoying dinner this Sunday at the Adventist Fellowship Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FAILURE Trumps blames the Media and anyone else...
|1 hr
|Media The New Ges...
|5
|Hey, Vlad P, aint it time we wikki leak on the ...
|4 hr
|lkiyftyrru
|1
|Explanation for Trumps behavior; He WEARS a Tig...
|5 hr
|666fff666
|1
|The Truth About Sanctuary Cities and Crime Rates
|13 hr
|a-citizen
|1
|Gee Libtards, your hero was lying and the Libe...
|13 hr
|a-citizen
|1
|Two arrested for alleged murder of child (Feb '10)
|Feb 16
|Justine
|46
|Gov. Jerry Brown asks potential nemesis Â— Presi...
|Feb 12
|a-citizen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC