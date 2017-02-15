PACE financing available in Paradise
Paradise>> Paradise became the final town in Butte County to approve Property Assessed Clean Energy financing through a program called Home Energy Renovation Opportunity . The Paradise Town Council voted unanimously in August to allow the program into town and on Thursday, HERO became officially approved for homeowners on the Ridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|republitards HATE FREEDOM of SPEECH
|12 min
|a-citizen
|3
|Trumps MISERABLE Approval Rate of 39% JUST WENT...
|18 min
|a-citizen
|3
|The Watergate Cover up will be PUNY compared to...
|1 hr
|astonishing
|1
|ConservPERVS Never Learn; It's the COVER UP STU...
|2 hr
|liarINchief
|1
|The TRUTH is SLOWLY COMING out
|4 hr
|Thinks Bob One
|10
|Keith Ellison dNC Head Great Blessing For Repub...
|4 hr
|Blinded One
|7
|Trump orders Tailor MADE Intelligence Reports t...
|7 hr
|PoodleFOOfoo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC