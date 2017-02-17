Not my Job: A taxi driver shares tips for smooth ride
When you get in his taxi, he'll ask how your day is going. But that isn't really the question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Presidents Day Protest Scheduled At Bob And Jan...
|5 min
|ANONYMOUS
|2
|February 16, 2017 President Trump Approval Rati...
|13 min
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|2
|I Love EVERYTHING That PRESIDENT TRUMP Is Doing
|20 min
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|2
|Trumps Security Costs to be 100s of MILLIONS mo...
|53 min
|100sMORE
|1
|Two arrested for alleged murder of child (Feb '10)
|Thu
|Justine
|46
|Gov. Jerry Brown asks potential nemesis Â— Presi...
|Feb 12
|a-citizen
|3
|Evacuation order for residents in Oroville
|Feb 12
|a-citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC