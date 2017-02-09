Latest storm floods Paradisea s Om Wr...

Latest storm floods Paradisea s Om Wraith, closes area roads

Wednesday

The newly renovated Om Wraith football/soccer field, which cost a total $1.6 million in taxpayer money, was flooded again due to Monday into Tuesday's rainstorm. The excess water canceled Tuesday afternoon's soccer doubleheader against Las Plumas.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at February 10 at 9:23AM PST

