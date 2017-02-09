Latest storm floods Paradisea s Om Wraith, closes area roads
The newly renovated Om Wraith football/soccer field, which cost a total $1.6 million in taxpayer money, was flooded again due to Monday into Tuesday's rainstorm. The excess water canceled Tuesday afternoon's soccer doubleheader against Las Plumas.
