Flipping Paradise hosts waiting to hear from HGTV

After the second airing of their show, Flipping Paradise, The Rivera family is waiting to hear back from the Home and Garden Television Network about future filming. The home renovation pilot aired in December and again on Jan. 21. Depending on total ratings, HGTV could be picking up the show for an entire season.

