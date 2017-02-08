Bowling fundraiser Feb. 11 to benefit...

Bowling fundraiser Feb. 11 to benefit Sawmill Peak

Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Bare on the Ridge in Paradise, which partners with the Butte County Fire Safe Council, will host its fourth annual Bowling Fund-raiser on Saturday to raise money for monthly support of the monitoring and maintenance of the Forest Watch Camera System at Sawmill Peak, and help at other Butte County locations. Bowlers of all ages and levels of play may choose from two sessions to participate, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2-4 p.m. at the Tall Pines Entertainment Center, 5445 Clark Road.

