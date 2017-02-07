At Butte County libraries, patrons ca...

At Butte County libraries, patrons can help themselves

Saturday Feb 4

Butte County libraries have joined the wave of the future, making it easier for patrons to check out books independently. Now, people can check out books and media at stations mounted on the walls, and they can also return them that way.

Paradise, CA

