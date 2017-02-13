Americana Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coming soon to Paradise
Andrew Osterlund, a fourth-year brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, gives a tour of the soon to be open Americana Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu school in Paradise on Wednesday. The location is at 6171 Skyway next to Eye of Jade Tattoo parlor.
