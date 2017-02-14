Achieve prepares for new proposal

Achieve prepares for new proposal

Paradise>> The ongoing attempt to add a high school component to Achieve Charter School has taken another turn as date conflicts in planning the school year have recently been discovered. The charter policy timeline requires charters to submit their proposals to Butte County Office of Education by Dec. 15th, a year prior to the school's start date.

