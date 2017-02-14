Achieve prepares for new proposal
Paradise>> The ongoing attempt to add a high school component to Achieve Charter School has taken another turn as date conflicts in planning the school year have recently been discovered. The charter policy timeline requires charters to submit their proposals to Butte County Office of Education by Dec. 15th, a year prior to the school's start date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Security Costing Us Millions
|3 hr
|Warren One
|3
|Arrest made in Chico homicide (Jan '10)
|6 hr
|Lightseeker4ever
|36
|Lake Oroville, Where Is Jerky Brown? IMPEACH J...
|7 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|5
|Functionally Illiterate TRUMP Faces IMPEACHMENT...
|7 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|10
|Gov. Jerry Brown asks potential nemesis Â— Presi...
|Sun
|a-citizen
|3
|Evacuation order for residents in Oroville
|Sun
|a-citizen
|1
|Muslim training Camps
|Feb 11
|a-citizen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC