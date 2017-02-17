A senior moment: Innovative care at C...

A senior moment: Innovative care at Country Village

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Tucked at the end of a cul-de-sac off Cohasset Road in northern Chico, the Country Village, owned by Lyn Dorenzo and managed by Executive Director Cliff Keene, has been a trailblazer in elder care for Butte County. It was the first facility of its size in Butte County to be purpose-built for caring for elders.

