Women better drivers than men, Butte County data shows

21 hrs ago

In fatal and injury crashes throughout the county, men were at fault 59 percent of the time they were driving while women were only at fault 49 percent of the time they were driving, according to data collected by the California Highway Patrol from every law enforcement agency in Butte County and accurate through May 2016. The data set the Enterprise-Record looked at does not show what combination of male and female drivers were involved in each crash or what caused crashes in which the drivers were not at fault.

