Traffic stop results in drug charges arrest
At about 10:45 a.m., a Paradise police officer stopped a pickup on Clark Road at Pheasant Run Drive. According to a release from the Paradise Police Department, an occupant of the car, George Rankin, 41, was arrested on warrants alleging felony domestic violence and robbery.
