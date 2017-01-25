Traffic stop results in drug charges ...

Traffic stop results in drug charges arrest

At about 10:45 a.m., a Paradise police officer stopped a pickup on Clark Road at Pheasant Run Drive. According to a release from the Paradise Police Department, an occupant of the car, George Rankin, 41, was arrested on warrants alleging felony domestic violence and robbery.

